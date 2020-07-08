OAK GROVE, MO (KCTV) - The owners of O’Hare Liquor are clear they aren’t the ones requiring customers to wear a mask.
“We just believe it’s a choice,” O’Hare Liquor owner Kim O’Hare said.
Their choice for the last few months to allow people to use their own digression doesn’t align with the county health department. Most customers online and in person have sided with the O’Hare’s.
“I think it’s carried a little overboard,” customer Jim Atkison said.
“I know everybody says it’s just a mask. No it’s not. It’s more than that to me,” customer Stacy White said. “If you don’t feel comfortable with me not wearing a mask, sorry, ya know.”
The owners of the store say a customer of theirs tipped off the health department. They say he came in and started yelling at customers and staff to wear their masks. Then, once the health department made an appearance in the store, the owners made this Facebook post.
“I was done. We’ve been here five months doing this with no problems,” O’Hare said.
By the looks of things, so were customers. Some commented to show their support for the O’Hare’s choices, others wanted the name of the person who complained. One person went so far as to say he should be punched in the throat.
The owners aren’t giving out that information, but say the customer is not welcome back to their small-town store. There were also a few comments advocating for everyone to wear a mask.
“There’s a big difference between Kansas City and Oak Grove,” O’Hare said. “We don’t have people stacked on top of each other out here.”
The O’Hare’s say they’ve lost business to neighboring Lafayette County.
“You still social distance. You keep your distance, that I understand. If you’re six feet apart from everybody, why do you have to have a mask on?” customer Jim Atkison questioned.
Not everyone who walks through their door is willing to wear a mask.
The owners of O’Hare Liquor say they will remain open, but they’re looking at getting lawyers involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.