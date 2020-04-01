KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Right out front of Research Medical Center there’s a sign that says, “RMC proud,” but not everyone who works their feels that way.
Angela Davis is a register nurse at Research Medical Center assigned to treating COVID-19 patients. She says the lack of protective equipment makes it hard to come to work every day.
“It’s been frightening. A lot of us are scared. We’re scared we’re not getting the proper equipment and protection. And that we might be bringing this home to our families or into our community,” Davis said.
Davis’ hospital is owned by HCA. Nurses from seven states, including Missouri and Kansas, are protesting the ownership group’s lack of personal protective equipment, or PPE.
Davis sent KCTV5 News a photo of her wearing all the gear she needs every day to keep herself safe. She says this equipment is being reused and shared with other staff.
Nurses from Menorah Medical Center in Kansas are reporting the same concerns. Davis admits it’s a national problem.
“They’re all similar in deficiencies,” Davis said.
Those deficiencies are keeping Davis away from her 3-year-old daughter. She spends most of her time after wok in her basement, away from her family.
“Terrified, and a bit angry. That we live in what’s supposed to be the greatest country in the world and we don’t have the proper basic necessities to keep Americans safe. Nurse and doctors in particular,” Davis said.
During the protest Wednesday night, she’s asking for three things.
-Proper screenings for patients and staff
-Proper isolations of individuals while waiting for results
-Proper protective equipment needed to work
“We have reached out to our CEO and our CNO and like all the C’s and O’s per emails and phone calls and just tracking them down in the hospital we have ask for that equipment,” Davis said.
KCTV5 News reached out to HCA about Wednesday’s protest, they sent us a statement stating:
“This is not a time to create conflict and dissention within healthcare organizations that are doing everything possible to serve patients during an unprecedented global medical crisis and pandemic. The truth is that we've continued to follow and many times EXCEED the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines for PPE as the preemptive and global authority.”
There will only be ten nurses out protesting because of the Mayor’s order. This protest will last until around 8 p.m.
