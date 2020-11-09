KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV)-- Coronavirus cases and hospitalizations have continued to rise since the leaders of area hospitals sounded the alarm last week.
The University of Kansas Health System broke a record for cases over the weekend.
As of Monday morning, the University of Kansas hospital in Kansas City, Kansas, had 96 COVID-19 patients, 68 of them with active infections, 26 in intensive care, and 14 on ventilators.
North Kansas City Hospital had 60 COVID-19 cases Friday morning, a 53% increase from one month before.
Health officials are nervous about the upward trend. So is 58-year-old Lynn Flora.
“I am living proof that even though you don’t have a lot of other medical problems, it can hit you pretty darn hard,” she said.
Flora is an endoscopy nurse at for University of Kansas Health System.
She contracted COVID-19 back in July, but is still unsure where.
“I was never one that we went out and socialized. I was never in a big group of people. So I really couldn’t put my finger on it. I don’t know,” she said.
Her only underlying health condition was minor activity-induced asthma. At first, her symptoms were muscle aches, nausea, and diarrhea.
The shortness of breath came days later, and she deteriorated quickly. Her husband took her to the emergency room, and she was initially admitted first into the ICU, then into a step-down for 14 days.
During that time, doctors tried Remdesivir, convalescent plasma treatment, and a steroid.
“None of it seemed to really help and I kept deteriorating,” she said “So they rapid responded me, took me back to the ICU, intubated me on August 7, which is my birthday, so happy birthday to me. But you know what, it saved my life.”
She doesn’t remember anything else until doctors started to wake her up in September.
“I was told that one of my granddaughters talked to me for 20 minutes, just telling me about her day and everything that had happened. I don’t remember any of that,” she said.
Weaning off the ventilator was hard, and learning to walk again even harder.
She spent two weeks in rehab getting her strength back up to round out a total of 79 days in the hospital.
“I now have weaned myself pretty much off the oxygen. I need it occasionally. When I get up in the morning I seem to struggle a little bit more than any other time. But just one liter,” she said.
At a time when cases are once again on the rise across the country and in Kansas City, she wants to urge everyone to do their part in stopping the spread.
“You don’t want yourself or one of your family members to go through what I’ve been through. So I would strongly urge people to air on the side of caution,” she said.
Health officials agree with that sentiment.
“I will tell you were in more trouble now than we were,” University of Kansas Health System Chief Medical Officer Steve Stites said. “And the reason we’re in more trouble is there is widespread community transmission of COVID-19, and we know that that can result in people who get sick and that can result in people who need to be in the hospital and the hospitals now are getting close to capacity.”
The good news is University of Kansas health officials see hope on the horizon with the vaccine announcement and possible at-home therapies hopefully being released in the near future.
But they say we can’t wait for those. We need to take action now to flatten the curve by social distancing, wearing masks, and washing our hands.
