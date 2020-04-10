KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- According to the KDHE's Friday update, 50 people have died from COVID-19 in Kansas.
That means there have been eight new deaths since Thursday.
There are now 1,166 cases in the state. That's up from 1,112 on Thursday
At least 274 people have had to be hospitalized.
There are 296 cases in Wyandotte County and 262 cases in Johnson County. Those two counties have nearly half the cases for the entire state.
A total of 10,248 people have tested negative for the virus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.