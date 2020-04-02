Coronavirus generic

JEFFERSON CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services updated their numbers on Thursday and said there has been a total of 19 deaths in the state. 

The number of COVID-19 cases is now at 1,834. 

There are 143 cases in Kansas City according to the KCMO Health Department. According to the DHSS, there are 103 in Jackson County.

On the other side of the state, there are 216 cases in St. Louis and 712 in St. Louis County. 

More information is available on the DHSS website.

