TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – The total number of COVID-19 deaths in Kansas has now reached 17.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there is now a total of 620 cases in the state.
For reference, on Thursday afternoon there were 552 cases and 13 deaths.
According to their website, 171 of the cases are in Johnson County, Kansas. There are 131 in Wyandotte.
6,454 people have been tested and had their results came back negative.
The average age of those infected is 54 years old.
To view the full data from the state, click here.
On the other side of the state line, there are 2,113 cases in Missouri and 19 deaths. More information about those numbers is available here.
