TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- On Sunday, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment said the total number of cases in the state is now at 319.
According to their public update released in the afternoon, there are now 101 cases in Johnson County and 55 in Wyandotte County.
163 patients are male and 156 are female.
Six people have died.
There have been a total of 4,914 test that came back negative.
On Saturday, there were 261 cases and five deaths.
On the other side of the state line, there are 903 cases in Missouri now.
