TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) -- According to the official data from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment, there are just over 200 cases in the state now.
According to the KDHE's daily update and county-by-county map, there are 202 cases in the state of Kansas.
They said 105 of them are female and 97 are male.
There has been a total of four deaths in the state.
Also, there has been a total of 3,229 people whose test results came back negative for COVID-19.
According to the daily public update, there are 66 cases in Johnson County and 43 in Wyandotte.
On Thursday evening, the total number of cases in Kansas was 168.
The official document can be viewed here.
On the other side of the state line, there are 670 cases in Missouri.
