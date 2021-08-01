KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Hamburger Mary's KC and Woody's KC will require vaccinations in order to customers to come inside their buildings.
The new policy will begin for the establishments beginning Tuesday, Aug. 3.
They will require a Photo ID and original COVID-19 vaccine card or photocopy of it.
Full statement:
"This is not a political decision. This is a decision that we feel is the moral requirement to help safeguard our staff, guests and their families from exposure to the Covid-19 virus. We do not apologize for our stance in this matter. We encourage other businesses, restaurants and bars to make the same decision. If you want to come to our establishment—and more importantly, if you want to defeat this virus that has plagued us for the last 18 months--please get vaccinated."
Jeffrey Edmondson, the Managing Owner at Hamburger Mary's KC, spoke to KCTV5 on Sunday evening following the announcement.
He said the decision was made about protecting the staff and guests.
"We feel like it’s the right thing to do to protect our staff, who are all vaccinated. It's to protect our guests, who are going to be here and the families and their families, as well that they are going to be going home to."
Edmondson said he is expecting to have the bottom line impacted some by the decision.
"We fully expect it," he said. "We will probably lose some business because of it, but that doesn’t stop you from doing the right thing when you feel like it’s the right thing to do."
The two businesses are the first known in the metro to require proof of vaccination.
