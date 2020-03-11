MARYVILLE, MO (KCTV) - Northwest Missouri State University announced Wednesday night that it is postponing the resumption of in-person classes to protect the health and safety of its students and employees from the spread of COVID-19.
Northwest President Dr. John Jasinski informed the campus community, through an email, that classes at its Maryville and Northwest-Kansas City locations will resume Monday, March 23.
Even though students are on spring break March 9-13, the campus remains open and operational. The university said that all university employees should report to work as normal.
“This is truly a unique situation that, as we have seen, is evolving in unpredictable ways,” Jasinski said. “As Bearcats, we will continue to adapt and ask that you continue to demonstrate what it means to be a Bearcat by learning, connecting, caring, practicing civility and showing pride in Northwest.”
For students that live on-campus, residence halls will open at 1 p.m. Sunday as planned and will be operational for students who choose to return to campus.
The university said that at this time, there are no confirmed coronavirus cases with impacts to the Northwest campus.
