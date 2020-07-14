KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - When husband and wife John Williams and Vicki Young were in Sun Valley, Idaho, in early March, the awareness level wasn’t what it is now. They were there for the annual Black Summit of the National Brotherhood of Skiers, a group working to get more people of color into the sport.
“The purpose is to raise funds to give scholarships to minority youth in hopes of allowing one to be placed on the U.S. Olympic team,” COVID-19 survivor John Williams said.
Soon after they got back to KC, they had fevers, chills and trouble breathing. They both tested positive for COVID-19. Williams was admitted to North Kansas City Hospital.
“I didn’t feel too bad. I thought I would be there for the weekend,” Williams said
Instead he was at the hospital for 48 days. The downturn came quickly. He was intubated twice. He doesn’t remember much because he was sedated. But his wife Vicki Young remembers it all, while still hit hard enough herself to have trouble moving or speaking for more than a week.
“Genuinely scared, simply because the next call I got was, ‘do you want us to resuscitate? Because your husband probably won’t make it through the night,’” COVID-19 survivor Vicki Young said.
She and her family did a FaceTime call with him several times. Williams remembers only one of them, realizing afterwards they were probably calling to say goodbye.
“That was probably the worst feeling of this entire ordeal,” Williams said
He left the hospital on May 6. Tears were brought to his eyes by the surprise farewell from the North Kansas City Hospital staff and the welcome outside from his kids, grandkids and more.
“Thank you so, so much for bringing my husband home,” Young exclaimed.
But more than two months later, he still struggles to speak.
“I have tracheostenosis. The tube that was down my throat where I was intubated, it damaged my windpipe,” Williams said.
He’s due back at the hospital next month for a surgery for that. Meanwhile, he’s still hearing from others who were at the conference. 700 people attended and more than 100 got sick. At least four people have died.
He’s humbled, grateful and hopeful that his experience will open some eyes.
“I wish people would take it more seriously. And pay attention to what is good for society rather than their own means and welfare,” Williams said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.