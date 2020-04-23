CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- North Kansas City now joins Clay and Cass Counties in rolling back their stay at home orders so they can reopen May 3 instead of the May 15.
The reopening will likely follow Governor Mike Parson’s recovery plan for their first phase of reopening, but the governor hasn’t laid that out the details of that yet.
The Clay County Health Department said that since the rate of new cases there is consistently low and has continued to remain flat, they have confidence it will be safe for them to begin a gradual process of reopening earlier than projected.
They had announced an extension to May 15 just last week.
Kansas City, Missouri, which of course includes part of Clay County, will keep that May 15 date.
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said that is at the advice of public health directors from nine counties who decided unanimously last week that May 15 was the best bet due to the current lack of adequate testing and contact tracing.
“We will continue to always have public health, not political winds, be our guide for what is best in Kansas City,” Mayor Lucas said. “I would hope that throughout the metropolitan area, as folks look to change orders, that they do what hasn’t happened in the last two days, which is have a responsible conversation about how we reopen.”
We talked to people there about what they think of all this and got a lot of mixed emotions.
The plan to reopen has created some disagreements between local leaders and drawn mixed emotions from the community.
Downtown Liberty looks like a lot of metro communities right now. There are fewer people, closed businesses, and face masks galore.
That things will start opening there is good news for small businesses, right?
Well, consider John Atwell. Right now, his BBQ joint is adjusting to being a carry-out only operation. He looks forward to reopening dine-in operations soon but doesn’t want to jump the gun.
“I’m a little more apprehensive,” he said. “Even if they told us that we could go ahead and open up on May 3 or May 4, we’re probably just going to continue to do the carry-out only model for a while until we get a little more comfortable with the situation.”
“Just over I-35, you’ve got people that are under a different set of rules then people just a mile, a mile and a half away,” he said.
He wishes the whole metro would stick together with one plan. Mayor Lucas agrees.
“We were trying to work together as a metro to ensure that we were able to handle a later influx of cases or an outbreak, that we had the capacity for adequate tracing and adequate testing,” he explained. “Nobody has told me that we’re there yet.”
As previously mentioned, Lucas said he’s listening to public health advice specific to the entire metro region and not looking at overall data in the state of Missouri or in one county.
“Clay County is saying that this came from their health department, that their health department thinks this is the best thing.”
“It did and I read the release from the health department and so… Politics in different jurisdictions work differently,” Lucas responded. “I can’t tell if the world has changed in a week or if the world of politics has changed more.”
People in Clay County have mixed reactions.
“I think it’s still important that schools in this area and things are still shut down, but as far as smaller businesses, I think it seems like it’s time,” said Betsy Cachia.
“I’m still going to kind of proceed with caution and only go if necessary,” stated Dexter Acsenvil.
“I honestly think we should’ve already opened back up,” said Chuck Green. “I think that it’s wrong to push on people that they have to stay home just because you don’t feel safe. People need to open back up and get their lives back. If you want to stay home, stay home.”
“I’ve been getting pressure since the beginning, right? We’ve all been getting lots of pressure,” noted Mayor Lucas.
Clay County will announce details about the gradual reopening next week.
Platte County still has the May 15 date for their stay at home order. but said they are getting pressure to start reopening sooner.
