NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The North Kansas City mayor is now requiring face coverings for all residents and visitors in the North Kansas City area.
North Kansas City Mayor Stielow issued the new health order on Tuesday and said the order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Thursday, July 2 and will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, July 12.
In a release, the city said all people with a high risk of severe illness should stay home unless they need to attend a medical appointment or to get essential items.
The city went on to say that everyone should still practice social distancing at all times and to continue to wear a face covering that covers the nose and mouth when others are closer than six feet away.
