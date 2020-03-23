KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - North Kansas City Schools are closed until at least April 24th. Like most schools across the metro, Monday is the first day of virtual learning for Winnwood Elementary. For a lot of teachers, that means they are doing double duty, teaching and parenting at the same time.
“You haven’t experienced this before, neither have we, we are figuring it out together,” Justin Hofstetter who is a fifth-grade teacher working from home, said.
He’s trying to teach the same things he would be in his real classroom, but knows he’ll have to pick just the essential lessons and get creative with getting his message across.
“I’m somebody that my lessons tend to go a little bit long sometimes. So, figuring out how to teach a skill in five minutes has been a pretty big challenge for me,” Hofstetter said.
As he works, there are a lot of distractions.
“Responding and getting feedback to kids as much as I can,” Hofstetter said.
Six-year-old Jacob is in kindergarten and Hofstetter thinks Jacob’s teacher has an even harder job.
“Please make sure you’re checking your comments, ok. I’m going to try to respond and comment to each and every one of you,” Hofstetter said.
Keeping a six-year-old’s attention is hard in person, but Hofstetter hopes virtual learning helps some children grow confident and independent with their schoolwork.
He also knows the newness of it, could put students behind.
“The good thing there is it’s not going to be a problem that one class is going to have this is a problem that we’re all going to have and we’re all figuring it out together. Not just here in North Kansas City but nationwide,” Hofstetter said.
This family is taking it one day at a time and for the many parents out there trying to fill the role as teacher now, Hofstetter has this advice.
“Give yourself some grace, we are definitely giving ourselves grace as we figure out this process,” Hofstetter said.
Hofstetter is prepared for virtual lessons for the remainder of the school year. But districts on the Missouri side are still hopeful that schools will re-open after the 30 day stay at home order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.