NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- In response to growing Covid-19 cases, Mayor DeLong of North Kansas City has issued a mask order starting Monday, August 2.
The order is very similar to the order in Kansas City, Missouri, which also starts on Monday.
According to the mayor's office, the order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. August 2 and will go until 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, August 28.
The order requires individuals, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a mask indoors in areas of public accommodation. These spaces include, but are not limited to, grocery and retail stores, special events, and public transit, but do not include private dwellings or private transportation vehicles.
There are some exceptions, including for those under the age of 5 and for those who have disabilities where face coverings might impact their health.
