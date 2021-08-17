NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- During a city council meeting that was held tonight, North Kansas City agreed to extend its mask order until Sept. 25.
The motion passed 7-1.
The original order was set to expire on Aug. 28.
The original order took effect on Aug. 2 and require all individuals to wear masks in indoor public areas regardless of vaccination status.
Click here to view a short summary of the mask requirement that has been extended.
The council meeting can be viewed here.
