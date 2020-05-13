KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - The outside and inside of North Kansas City High School was filled with purple caps and gowns.
“As a freshman, I was like, I can’t wait to graduate,” graduate Angel Lee said.
Wednesday, Lee along with her classmates did just that.
“It’s surreal because right now, we’ve basically graduated, so it’s different,” graduate Alfonso Franco said.
It is different, students were social distancing six feet apart and instead of walking the stage, the students walked the halls.
“I haven’t been able to walk the halls of north town since before spring break so it’s just kind of like giving me time to reminisce on my time in high school,” graduate Emma Burke said.
While at the same time making new memories that will never be forgotten.
“This has been a very unique situation. It has been so inspiring to see how our kids, our staff, our community and our country, really the world, has come together,” North Kansas City High School Associate Principal Drew White said.
The school plans to have a virtual graduation next Tuesday that incorporates everything a traditional ceremony would have. They then hope in July the students would actually be able to walk the stage on the school football field.
