CLAY COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – UPDATE: Later on Wednesday, the Clay County Detention Center decided to modify some procedures so that inmates can have more freedom of movement.
Previously, they were going to be isolated in their cells for 23 hours a day as part of this quarantine and lockdown.
Here is the update from the Clay County Detention Center:
"We have been able to modify our quarantine procedures to allow inmates to move freely in their assigned day rooms with other inmates and not be confined to their cells.
Only inmates exhibiting COVID-like symptoms will be isolated for a 10-day period. This will better serve inmates’ physical AND mental health.
Inmates with COVID-like symptoms will be monitored by the Detention Center’s on-site medical provider, which has always been the case for any inmate experiencing illness.
The Detention Center quarantine still means visitors will not be allowed for the next 10 days, and there will be no inmate court appearances, with the exception of video arraignments."
Previous coverage based off the first press release is below.
Today, the Clay County Detention Center will lockdown at 10 p.m. and go on a 10-day quarantine.
The detention center says this is to protect the health of inmates, but that there is not an outbreak of COVID-19. Rather, they say this lockdown is happening because of community spread of the delta variant and reduced space at hospitals.
The decision to do this was made by Sheriff Will Akin.
A release from the detention center also notes that the lockdown was prompted by “the inability to obtain reliable COVID tests for symptomatic inmates.”
“Even a 0.0001% inaccuracy on the tests is too much of a risk to gamble with in an enclosed environment like our jail,” Sheriff Akin said.
This means that there will be no visitation.
The lobby of the detention center will stay open so visitors can contribute to the inmates’ accounts.
“The Sheriff’s Office is working with the Circuit Court and Prosecutor to determine which inmates can safely be released during this period,” the release from the detention center adds. “Inmates awaiting trial for serious and/or violent offenses will not be released.”
“The Detention Center will continue to take in those arrested for serious and violent offenses,” the release adds. “The Clay County Detention Center closed to municipal arrests yesterday, Aug. 9, for a period of at least 30 days.”
Finally, all employees at the detention center will be required to wear a mask and the sheriff has asked all the employees to “give thoughtful consideration” to getting vaccinated.
