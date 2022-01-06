KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- University Academy in Kansas City will be closed on Friday due to low staffing numbers.
According to University Academy Interim Superintendent Rebecca Gudde, 31 staff members either tested positive for the coronavirus, were in close contact with someone who did or are quarantining.
Seventeen of the staff members are teachers, she said.
"The cold temperatures helped us have today off, but when checking the numbers today, we had no choice but to close," Gudde said in an email. "It is always our top priority to provide the best possible education to our students, but when faced with this many sick staff members, we are unable to hold classes tomorrow."
