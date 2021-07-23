KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- Metropolitan Community College is offering a new incentive for college students to get their COVID-19 vaccination shots.
Free classes.
The college announced Friday that they will give up to 1,000 fully vaccinated individuals, which includes current students and potential students, a free course for the Fall 2021 semester.
“It’s all-hands-on-deck time,” MCC Chancellor Kimberly Beatty said in a statement. “As a community, we need to get out the message that vaccinations are safe and effective. They save lives and will help turn this pandemic around. As far as incentives go, this is a $348 value — not to mention everything you’ll learn in an MCC course.”
In order to sign you, visit mccckc.edu/vaccine.
The deadline to register for the free class is Aug. 10.
