As the coronavirus continues to spread through our region, we're keeping an eye on high case volumes here in the metro.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new online tool is helping people make a more informed decision ahead of holiday gatherings this year.

The "COVID-19 Event Risk Assessment Planning Tool" was developed by researchers at Georgia Tech University.  The tool uses real-time data from the "COVID Tracking Project" to assesses the risk that someone at your gathering will have the virus, infecting others.

At Noon Tuesday, the lowest risk in the metro was in Platte County, MO. The highest risk was in Johnson County, KS.

To view the tool, follow the link below:

COVID-19 Risk Assessment Planning Tool

