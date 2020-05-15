LEE'S SUMMIT, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, data from the Jackson County Health Department revealed that there is a new outbreak of COVID-19 cases at a facility in Lee's Summit.
The outbreak is at Lee's Summit Pointe Health and Rehabilitation, which is a nursing home located at 1501 SW 3rd St.
At least 13 people have been infected.
Ongoing outbreaks that had already been detected were at Oak Grove Nursing & Rehab and the Parkway Senior Living center.
According to data from the health department, 48 people have been infected in total from these outbreaks and six people have died.
