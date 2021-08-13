KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A new lawsuit filed Friday is requesting a judge to restore federal unemployment benefits in Missouri.
The extended benefits were ended in June by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.
Parson cited a worker shortage when making the announcement that the state would stop issuing the extended benefits.
The new lawsuit filed states that families are destitute and cannot find jobs due to the pandemic.
It also argues Missouri is required by state statute to fully cooperate with the United States Department of Labor.
The lawsuit impacts 148,000 workers in Missouri and the value of the benefits top over $770 million.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.