Virus Outbreak Missouri

Missouri Governor Mike Parson. 

 (Jeff Roberson)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A new lawsuit filed Friday is requesting a judge to restore federal unemployment benefits in Missouri.

The extended benefits were ended in June by Missouri Gov. Mike Parson.

Parson cited a worker shortage when making the announcement that the state would stop issuing the extended benefits.

The new lawsuit filed states that families are destitute and cannot find jobs due to the pandemic.

It also argues Missouri is required by state statute to fully cooperate with the United States Department of Labor.

The lawsuit impacts 148,000 workers in Missouri and the value of the benefits top over $770 million.

Download PDF Lawsuit

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.