LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) - During this pandemic, food delivered to the front door is in high demand.
Newly opened Sunflower Provisions located at 100 Riverfront Road, Suite B, is offering delivery in Lawrence and pickup options for anyone who is able to drive to them.
“Had you asked me 10 days ago if I would be starting a grocery delivery service, I’d probably tell you no, but here we are,” owner of Juniper Hill Farms Scott Thellman said.
Sunflower Provisions launched just days ago to offer about 120 local products including national organic products and local produce. As the local growing seasons take off, even more local options will be added.
“We lost an outlet with the restaurants going down which is really awful. It’s tough for the restaurant industry right now,” owner of Meat LLC Michael Beard said.
Which means tough times for local farmers, bakeries and meat processors who supplied restaurants with fresh food.
“I work with the farmers. I work with the processors. These are people I break bread with,” Beard said.
“We also saw a huge need and a huge challenge for folks at the grocery store. not only with the issues of exposure at the grocery store,” Thellman said. “And also, the lack of food at some grocery stores with the runs that they’ve had.”
That’s why Juniper Hill Farms, Meat LLC, 1900 Barker - Bakery and Cafe, and M&M Bakery along with local farmers who raise animals for processing, teamed up.
Local cuts of meat, cheese, eggs and more are already being picked up by some of their first customers on Tuesdays and Fridays.
“To support local during this pandemic,” Sunflower Provisions customer Charlie Loub said.
Other customers in Lawrence are getting their grocery lists filled and delivered to their homes as farmers adapt to life during Stay at Home Orders.
“To serve customers who may be vulnerable who may be trying practice extreme social distancing or maybe even quarantined. This will allow them to get fresh, local food,” Thellman said.
They do have a minimum order of $50 for deliveries and $30 for pickup.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.