TOPEKA, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday, Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García said a new gating system will be used reduce the strain on the unemployment benefits system.
Under the new system, called 'gating,' people should file based on the first letter of their last names.
Those whose last name starts with A through M should file on Sunday Tuesday, or Thursday.
Those whose last name starts with N-Z should files on Monday, Wednesday, or Friday.
Saturday is for those who missed their filing day.
“When Kansans follow this guideline, we believe it will reduce the load on the system and allow claimants to file claims on time,” García said. “Thank you for your patience as we continue to work together to get your benefits to you.”
For more information or to apply for unemployment benefits, go to www.getkansasbenefits.gov.
