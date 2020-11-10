SHAWNEE, KS (KCTV) – KBN Diagnostics said they are to open a new drive-thru testing site to provide rapid coronavirus testing and rapid coronavirus antibody testing with same day results to members of the public.
The testing site will be located as 6345 Long Avenue, Shawnee, Kansas.
KBN Diagnostics said rapid COVID-19 tests will start at $100 for the rapid antigen test and $50 for the rapid antibody test and most patients will receive their test result within one hour. Patients will remain in their car the entire time.
“The majority of tests are being done now are collected at public health facilities and then samples are sent to laboratories for analysis. This process can take from a few days and up to several days. Rapid testing allows expedited results with high accuracy,” a press release said.
“As a complement to the existing laboratory-based tests, we are pleased to bring point-of-care rapid tests to help slow the spread of COVID-19, helping detect positive cases in an hour rather than days,” said CEO Joe Mangornchai. “Testing delays means people are waiting longer for notification of positive results, and their close contacts would not be notified and get tested for several days. Rapid test results can help reduce patient’s anxiety.”
KBN Diagnostics is located at 6345 Long Ave - Suite 101, Shawnee, Kansas 66216 - in the same building as Palmeri Family Medicine Associates. This location is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting Saturday, November 14, 2020.
KBN Diagnostics requires a quick online registration and reserve an appointment at Same day appointments may be made.
KBN Diagnostics will have the ability to conduct up to 200 tests per day and will provide same day results. KBN Diagnostics currently provides onsite rapid COVID-19 testing services in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas.
Minors under the age of 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Masks are required to be worn at the testing site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.