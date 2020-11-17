KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)-- Kansas City, Jackson County, Wyandotte County and Johnson County all have new restrictions on mass gatherings.
The pandemic has of course taken a toll on businesses who rely on weddings, parties and reunions.
Dana Bacaling started her wedding planning business 10 years ago.
“With 2020 being the most difficult I would say out of those 10 years,” she said.
Since the stay-at-home order in March, she’s had many cancellations, in which she gave clients back their deposits. Her business has been hit hard financially. Despite having so many cancellations, she finds herself working more hours than ever.
“I’ve planned some weddings three times,” she said.
Bacaling actually appreciates Kansas City’s newest restrictions because at least they are clear cut. She says some jurisdictions haven’t made their guidelines as clear.
It’s also hard to navigate event planning when every city and county has different rules, all interpreted differently by different venues.
“I’ve always had a plan A and plan B. That was how I approached all of my events pre-COVID. Now I have plans A through H,” Bacaling said.
Despite the hardship, Bacaling believes following health guidelines is the right thing to do. She’s got a lot of clients who are doctors and nurses battling COVID-19 on the frontlines.
“They’re putting themselves at risk to help the public. And I feel that it’s our responsibility to allow them at some point to have their special day. And by following these guidelines and keeping each other safe is the way we can do that,” she said.
It’s not just weddings being affected by the ban on mass gatherings.
Charles Dickerson manages the Simpson House, an event space on Walnut and 45th Street in Kansas City, Missouri. He says they’ve had annual corporate events cancel, in addition to many weddings.
“Usually we would have a packed Christmas schedule with corporate events and family events and so forth. We don’t have a single event booked at the house until March. Or maybe even April,” he said.
In a normal year, the venue would host upwards of 50 events. So far in 2020, they’ve only had about 15.
“I can’t imagine a worse time to manage an event space than in a pandemic,” Dickerson said.
Dickerson said the newest public health order actually isn't impacting the Simpson House too much, since they already had a clear schedule due to cancellations.
Kansas City’s latest restrictions go into place Friday. Mass gatherings of more than 10 people are banned. But you can submit a plan for an event with more people, and have it approved by the health department.
Johnson County, Kansas’s order restricts gathering of more than 50 people.
Both Jackson County, Missouri and Wyandotte County, Kansas have an order restricting gatherings to 50 percent of the lowest occupancy load on the certificate of occupancy of the facility, building or room in which the gathering is occurring.
The financial hit on venues and event planners will continue even after the restrictions go away and things become more normal. That’s because many people decided to simply postpone their events until 2021, or 2022, which will mean no new deposits or bookings coming in on those dates.
