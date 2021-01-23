KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New coronavirus hospitalizations this week decreased across the Kansas City metro by about 15 percent.
Cases are down in Kansas and Missouri statewide.
Here's a look at the counties in the greater Kansas City metro area:
- Kansas counties in the metro: 19.90 percent decrease in hospitalizations.
- Missouri counties in the metro: 10.99 percent decrease in hospitalizations.
- Johnson County: 26.7 percent decrease in hospitalizations.
- Miami County: 20 percent increase
- Wyandotte County: 13.9 percent decrease in hospitalizations.
- Clay County: 10.6 percent decrease in hospitalizations
- Jackson County (not including KCMO): 8.6 percent decrease in hospitalizations.
- Kansas City: 5.5 percent decrease in hospitalizations.
