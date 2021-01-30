Covid-19 vaccination plan 'not working,' former FDA official warns

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- New coronavirus-related hospitalizations have declined slightly in the Kansas City metro area since this time last week.

Hospitalizations decreased by just under one percent over the past seven days in the metro area.

Some counties saw significant decreases, while a few notable areas had increased new hospitalizations.

Johnson County, KS., Clay County, MO., and Jackson County, MO (excluding Kansas City, MO) had steady decreases.

Wyandotte County saw a significant jump in hospitalizations during the week, registering a 26.9 percent increase.

Here's a look at areas in our coverage area. Numbers are courtesy of MARC's dashboard:

  • Johnson County, KS: 7.14 percent decrease
  • Miami County, KS: 8.3 percent decrease
  • Wyandotte County, KS: 26.9 percent increase
  • Clay County, MO: 8.99 percent decrease
  • Jackson County, MO: 8.82 percent decrease
  • Jackson County, MO (excluding KCMO): 24.35 percent decrease
  • Kansas City, MO: 1.02 percent increase
  • Kansas side of the metro: 5.90 percent increase.
  • Missouri side of the metro: 2.94 percent decrease.

