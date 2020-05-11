LEAVENWORTH, KS. (KCTV) --- The Leavenworth County Health Department reported Monday about a new cluster of coronavirus cases in the county.
According to data released, there are 42 active cases in the Grossman Residential Facility, which offers reentry programs.
The county says its working "diligently" with the Grossman Center to contain the virus.
Of the 937 cases reported in Leavenworth County, 779 are in two of the identified clusters in the county --- Lansing Correctional Facility and Grossman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.