KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Missouri is one of the hottest spots for coronavirus in the county.
According to data from The New York Times, the Show-Me State tops the list of new cases per 100,000 residents in the past seven days.
That means more people are testing positive for COVID-19.
The state also tops the list of the largest 14-day change in the nation. Missouri added more than 600 cases per day in that time period.
It's not the case across the U.S., where the average is dropping.
Missouri's COVID-19 vaccination rate could have something to do with it; it's one of the lowest in the nation.
Out of U.S. adults, 55.6% have been fully vaccinated. In Kansas, the number is 52%. But in Missouri, that number is only 47%.
That ranks Missouri at 40th in the nation.
This all comes as the new Delta variant of the virus has spread across 49 states.
President Joe Biden is calling it a serious concern. "It's a variant that is more easily transmissible, potentially deadlier, and particularly dangerous for young people."
Taking just one dose of the Pfizer vaccine gives people a 33% protection against the variant. Both doses increase that to 88%.
