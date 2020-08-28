MANHATTAN, KS. (KCTV) --- Four coronavirus outbreaks in Riley County, KS., have been linked to sororities at Kansas State University.
Outbreaks were reported at Alpha Delta Pi (6 cases), Alpha Xi Delta (6 cases), Chi Omega (5 cases), and Kappa Delta (5 cases), the Riley County Health Department said in an update on Friday.
The county eclipsed 400 total cases on Friday after adding 136 new cases, 94 percent of which came from the 18-24 age group.
All of them have mild symptoms, according to the health department.
“I am encouraged by the fact that we are not seeing significantly ill patients at this point,” said Kyle Goerl, MD, CAQSM, Medical Director for K-State’s Lafene Health Center, in a statement on Friday.
The health department said that all event permits associated with "any fraternity and sorority organizations between August 27 and September 10 were canceled or revoked."
