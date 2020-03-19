CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, the Cass County, Missouri Health Department notified the public that there are three new COVID-19 cases in the county.
This brings the total for the county up to four.
The three new patients are in Belton, Raymore, and Creighton. The first patient, detected on Monday, is in Drexel.
All the patients are in isolation in accordance with guidance from the CDC.
Officials are working to determine who may have come in contact with these individuals while they were infectious so they can be monitored.
No other information is available about the patients.
