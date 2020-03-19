GENERIC: Coronavirus, COVID-19 pandemic
(AP)

CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, the Cass County, Missouri Health Department notified the public that there are three new COVID-19 cases in the county.

This brings the total for the county up to four.

The three new patients are in Belton, Raymore, and Creighton. The first patient, detected on Monday, is in Drexel.

All the patients are in isolation in accordance with guidance from the CDC.

Officials are working to determine who may have come in contact with these individuals while they were infectious so they can be monitored.

No other information is available about the patients.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.