CASS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) -- The Cass County Health Department confirmed on Friday that two new people have tested positive for COVID-19. 

The new cases are located in Belton and Raymore, bringing the total for the county up to six. 

The patients are currently in isolation and following the guidance from the CDC. 

Health officials are working to determine who may have come in contact with them to they can be monitored for symptoms. 

No other information is available at this time.

