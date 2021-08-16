WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- On Monday, it was announced that there will be new vaccine incentives offered in Wyandotte County in an effort to get more residents to take a COVID-19 vaccine.
The Unified Government Public Health Department says that they will be launching this third phase of their incentive program on Wednesday, August 18.
At that time, the health department says there will be bigger spin to win prizes, "big ticket" raffle drawings, and educational awards for students.
Only people who live in Wyandotte County and are getting their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for the prizes, the health department notes.
Eligible individuals who play the spin to win game can now win up to $100 instantly. As for the "big ticket" raffle drawings, there is a $10,000 prize and a $5,000 prize. Finally, $500 in educational awards will be raffled off each week for students between 12 and 19 years old.
“Wyandotte County continues to lag behind other counties in the region in terms of vaccination rates,” said Dr. Allen Greiner, Chief Health Officer of the UGPHD. “In fact, the majority of Wyandotte County residents have not received a COVID-19 vaccine."
"This puts our community at especially high risk of increased outbreaks of the Delta variant of the virus, because it spreads so easily," he said. "And it’s very important to get our young people ages 12 to 19 vaccinated before school starts. We have thousands of kids under 12 who can’t be vaccinated yet getting ready to go back to school. The best way to protect them is to make sure all adults and any students over 12 who can be vaccinated and who will be around them, are fully vaccinated.”
The UGPHD Vaccine Clinic is located at 7836 State Ave., in the old Kmart building. Vaccines are given between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., Wednesday through Friday.
Further information from the health department is available below.
