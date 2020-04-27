FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – There is now an app for tracking your movements in the fight against the coronavirus. It was launched over the weekend in Australia and is already being used in other countries.
The app called, “COVIDSafe” was released Sunday in Australia and was downloaded more than 1 million times in the few hours immediately after it’s launch. It’s not mandatory but the government is hoping that 40% of Australia’s 25 million people will use it in order to collect accurate data.
You give the app your name, it doesn’t have to be your real name, an age range and your ZIP Code. It uses your bluetooth wireless signal to create what they call a, “digital handshake” when you come into close contact with other people who’ve also downloaded the app.
The data helps health departments determine where the worst hotspots are in each community and also alerts you. In this version, users are notified if they’ve had more than 15 minutes of close contact with someone who tests positive.
KCTV5 News caught up with Mark Redmond on his way back from donating blood on the plaza Monday. He says he’d download a similar app, no problem.
“It’s very helpful to help stop this contagion. I think this COVID-19 is one of the worst things I’ve ever seen in my lifetime, I know that,” Shawnee resident Mark Redmond said.
“It’s a good idea because I think even though this pandemic is happening now, I think it better prepares us for the future too,” Overland Park resident Maureen Sturdevant said.
So what about privacy? The Australian app automatically deletes the information after 21 days, or if you delete the app off your phone. And while many say they like the idea, some are admittedly leery.
“I don’t know, it sounds kind of weird. I feel like I might be one of the conspiracy people that’s not real keen on the idea of my stuff being tracked,” Smithville resident Jaisalynn Hale said.
The apps are mainly being used in other countries, but researchers are looking into it in the US as another tool in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.
