KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There’s a new test that will be able to tell people if they have had COVID-19 already. That could be very important because, if people know they have already had coronavirus and recovered, then their blood could be used for treatments.
That would mean they could save lives and safely serve on the front lines.
We’ve heard from several people across Kansas City who want to be tested.
Consider college student Taylor Long, the daughter of KCTV5’s Carolyn Long. She was extremely sick around Christmas.
“I would be very curious to do an antibody test,” she said. “I woke up feeling sick. Throat hurt. So tired. I could not get out of bed for two weeks. All of my friends were really worried about me.”
She tested negative for the flu, mono, and strep. She was coughing all night and couldn’t sleep, so doctors kept testing and testing.
Then, whatever virus she had traveled to her eyes.
“My eyes were swollen shut, bloodshot, red… hurt so bad,” she said.
Then, people started talking about the coronavirus and symptoms like eye problems.
“I think that might have been it,” she said.
It’s just a hunch, yes, but now there’s that test. It detects antibodies in patients who have recovered from the virus.
The FDA-authorized test shows immunity and works on asymptomatic patients, too. It’s a simple blood test -- you just prick your finger – that takes minutes to complete and is cheap.
Maria D’Marco from Raytown was sick in December, too. It whipped through her relatives.
She said she is “really convinced” she had coronavirus and she’d love to know for sure if it was COVID-19 so she could help other people.
“Now we have enough survivors, maybe we can start looking at antibodies,” she said.
Finding those who have recovered can help accelerate some of the more promising treatments like blood transfusions.
“I would do anything I can,” said Taylor Long. “Donating blood is such a small thing.”
So, the test exists and it’s approved. However, it’s currently unclear how long it will take before the tests are actually here in Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.