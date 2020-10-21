KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art announced Wednesday they did staff reductions as a result of the pandemic.
The museum was closed for about six months due to COVID-19 restrictions.
And even though it's open now, attendance is still low, generating less money.
“Any decision to reduce the size of the staff must be the last resort. The staff members of the Nelson-Atkins keep our institution’s mission thriving, and they ensure that the museum is a cultural treasure in Kansas City,” said Richard C. Green, Chair of the Nelson-Atkins Board of Trustees. “Unfortunately, we are not immune to the same forces that businesses and other nonprofit organizations have faced during this difficult year. These steps are being taken to ensure the museum’s long-term sustainability.”
Museum leaders say their mission to bring art and people together will prevail.
“Any decision that adversely affects staff is always the most difficult. But while our staff will be smaller and our resources more limited, we are fully committed to providing transformative experiences with the extraordinary art collection that defines this museum," said Julián Zugazagoitia, Menefee D. and Mary Louise Blackwell CEO & Director of the Nelson-Atkins.
