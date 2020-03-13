KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One of the most well-known destinations in Kansas City is shutting its doors in an attempt to fight the spread of the coronavirus.
The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art announced Friday that it is closing from Saturday, March 14 through Friday, April 3, halting all events and blocking public access to the museum.
In a statement, museum officials said they see the move as a sign of solidarity with the rest of Kansas City and the nation in response to the virus.
“We recognize that during challenging times, art can be a source of inspiration, comfort, and human expression,” Julián Zugazagoitia, Menefee D. and Mary Louise Blackwell CEO & Director of the Nelson-Atkins said in a release. “The Nelson-Atkins will continue to be that source, and we encourage our guests to visit online for information and updates.”
Following the three-week closing period, the museum will reassess the situation before determining when it will reopen to the public.
