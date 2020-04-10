LANSING, KS (KCTV) -- The neighborhood around the Lansing Correctional Facility is calm now, but 24 hours ago it was a whole different story.
Trisha Banks and her family live right across the street from the Lansing Correctional Facility.
“It looked like a car dealership for cop cars,” she recalled. “It was very chaotic. They had cops blocking the whole neighborhood off. You couldn’t get in or out anywhere.”
On Thursday, Chopper 5 caught video of the outside of the facility during the riot. As hectic as it was outside, it was worse inside.
Footage from an inmate who recorded the incident has surfaced online, which was a scary sight for Banks.
“I’ve got a few friends there,” she said. “My dad’s actually there. Love you, dad.”
Banks said it’s been nearly impossible to communicate with her father ever since the coronavirus outbreak.
“And I still haven’t heard from him, so there is no say in what’s going on,” she said.
According to the facility spokesperson, nobody was severely injured during the riot. The inmates have been moved to a new unit in the facility.
Banks’ neighbor, David Sherrick, used to work inside the prison years ago.
“You never know what to expect,” he said. “Every day you go in there, you don’t even know if you’re going to come home.”
We showed him the video the inmate filmed, and he said he’s not surprised a phone was able to capture it.
“They’ve been throwing them over the warehouse wall for years,” he explained.
The facility spokesperson said phone contraband is an issue nationwide in the system.
At this time, officials don’t know what led up to the riot, but in the video an inmate shed some light: “That’s what they get for not giving us no healthcare for the coronavirus!”
The facility has 12 inmates and 16 staff who’ve tested positive for the virus.
“They want to be protected,” Banks said. “They are basically sitting ducks in there with all the coronavirus. They can’t do anything to help themselves.”
At this time, any possible charges or punishments are pending until the facility completes their investigation.
