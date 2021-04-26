KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)—24 year-old Aviva Okeson-Haberman was declared dead Monday after spending the weekend on life support following a gunshot wound on Friday.

Police have not said whether they have any leads in the case, just that the investigation is now in the hands of homicide detectives.

Police say the bullet that hit her came from outside her apartment building near East 27th Street and Benton Avenue, confirming what Okeson-Haberman’s colleagues say; that she was hit by a stray bullet.

Okeson-Haberman was a political reporter for KCUR, the local NPR radio station.

The crime has people in the neighborhood shaken, but not necessarily shocked because violence is fairly common in the area. This case highlights anyone can be a victim though, even in their own home.

“It’s just sad. For anybody. I don’t understand it,” neighbor Necy Oates said.

Oates lives in the building next to Okeson-Haberman. She had two young friends, Julia St John and Natalie Finn, join her Monday for a bible study and the three women prayed for Okeson-Haberman and the safety of the entire neighborhood.

“It could’ve been me. Or anybody. It’s just sad. Because now she’s not here to do nothing, live her life or nothing,” Oates said.

Oates was home when the gunshots rang out Friday.

“It seemed like it was just right there by my window, and it scared me,” she said.

Oates didn’t know until the next day that a bullet hit a young woman in the apartment just across the parking lot from her own window.

The tragedy hits close to home for St. John and Finn too.

“We live like two blocks away,” St. John said.

Finn and St. John are both 23, just one year younger than Aviva Okeson-Haberman. Neither are from Kansas City, and say they definitely feel the need to be more aware of their surroundings here and take more precautions such as avoiding going anywhere alone, and staying in after dark.

“I would say this is probably the least safe I’ve ever felt. After living in Washington DC and Pittsburgh Pennsylvania, I definitely do find a lot more reason to be worried here,” St. John said.

Mayor Quinton Lucas offered condolences to Okeson-Haberman’s family and colleagues Monday in a press conference to announce new lifted COVID-19 restrictions.

“We recognize that as we address our pandemic, we continue with the epidemic of gun violence in Kansas City. It is something none us want to continue to deal with, it’s something all I’m of us want to see substantial change on,” Lucas said.

Lucas highlighted recent effort to address roots causes of violent crime, such as creating hundreds of summer internships for urban youth, and adding more “violence interrupters” to local hospitals.

“But we recognize even those steps still aren’t enough. And we continue to work not just with our social safety net organizations, with our Police Department, but with everyone in our community who is committed to seeing change and violence in Kansas City,” he said.

As for Oates, she says she’s looking to move after living in this building for just 4 months.

“All I know is away from here will be better for me,” she said.