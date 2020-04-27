KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A 68-year-old Kansas City man is now dead after being beaten and ran over with a car. A woman who jumped in to try to stop the driver said the woman behind the wheel wouldn’t give up running the man over again and again.

Neighbor Micah Hernandez, who saw it all happen at 30th and York Avenue in Kansas City, describes seeing that woman drive over a man 21 times, before turning and running over her.

“What is she doing? Why?,” Hernandez questioned. “You’re watching someone kill somebody and you don’t know what to do. You’re frozen. Like is this really happening, am I dreaming?”

But she wasn’t. Hernandez says it was a brutal sight.

“They’re beating him with a shovel and my kids and the neighborhood kids are standing right there watching them do this,” Hernandez said.

Hernandez handed her 7-month-old baby to her neighbor and immediately called 911. But before police could make it there, she says the suspect took the situation further.

“She got in the car, backed up, hit him, ran over the bush with him on the car. He fell over onto the side. She backed up over him and she kept going. Back in forth, back in forth, back in forth,” Hernandez recalled.

Hernandez tried talking to the woman.

“She kept saying, ‘he tried to rape me.’” Hernandez said.

And before she knew it, the woman was coming after her.

“She hits me. Then runs over my leg,” Hernandez said.

An ambulance took Hernandez to the hospital that night. She says her right leg is still numb from the incident.

“Ligaments, tendons and muscles have torn to shreds. They’re not attached to my bone so I have to have surgery,” Hernandez said.

The injury will mean surgery, and a hefty bill, but Hernandez says she’s bothered more by what happened in broad daylight in her neighborhood.

“He didn’t have to die. And especially not in front of my kids,” Hernandez said.

The suspect now faces second degree murder, first degree assault and two counts of armed criminal action.