KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum announced Sunday they will be closed for the next 10 days due to positive coronavirus tests.
The museum posted a statement on Twitter saying that two of their staff members have tested positive for COVID-19.
Our COVID-19 Response Is Effective Immediately. Please see @nlbmprez statement on behalf of our team here at the NLBM. The spirit of perseverance from the Negro Leagues, reflects our entire team at the NLBM. pic.twitter.com/JtbIFbEG7Y— Negro Leagues Baseball Museum KC (@NLBMuseumKC) November 29, 2020
They will be closed starting Sunday, November 29th and will welcome guest back on Tuesday, December 8th.
