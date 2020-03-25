KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Is Kansas City becoming a hotspot for coronavirus? The governor of Nebraska seems to think so.
Governor Pete Ricketts is asking people who have traveled to the Kansas City area to self-quarantine for two weeks.
Right now, the entire state of Nebraska has 61 confirmed cases of the virus. Kansas City has more than that just in the metro alone.
Nebraska has not reached the point where they’re ordering people to stay at home, but the governor announce new recommendations on Tuesday for Nebraskans who travel domestically.
"If you are a domestic traveler and you’re going to places where we know there is a lot of coronavirus community spread, you also need to quarantine yourself for 14 days," Rickets said. "And when I say areas we know have coronavirus, I want specifically want to talk about New York, San Francisco, Seattle. Those types of areas that we’re all familiar with. But also, places like Denver, Kansas City, Chicago. Places a little bit closer."
KCTV5 News reached out to the Kansas City Health Department to see what they think of Governor Rickett’s recommendation. Dr. Rex Archer said that more than likely – COVID-19 is widespread in Nebraska and recommended that the governor become more aggressive with the steps he is asking his state to take.
“If he truly wants to protect his residents, he can’t do it with self-quarantine of out-of-state travelers,” Archer told KCTV5 News. “Nebraska needs to get on board with a stay-at-home order because we know COVID-19 does not respect city, county or state boundaries.”
Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas also weighed in on the issues, noting that Midwest cities like KC and Omaha are both potential hotspots since the disease has moved inward in the U.S. from the East and west coast.
“I don't think Kansas City's any more of a hotspot than Omaha is or anywhere else,” Lucas told KCTV5 News. “I mean, as we've all known, there's been community transmission of the coronavirus for a number of weeks now, not just out East not out West but here in the Midwest.”
