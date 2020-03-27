KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two local hotels have decided to close indefinitely and now 289 employees are finding themselves without work.
The two hotels use slightly different verbiage in their press releases about the layoffs, which were discovered today, but neither has a set date for when they will reopen despite hoping to be able to do so.
The Adam’s Mark Hotel decided to shut down indefinitely as of March 17. Because of that, they are laying off 138 employees.
They said that if they reopen the hotel then they will contact the employees to return. However, they noted that depends on “business forecasts.”
In the meantime, they are running with a skeleton crew just to ensure the integrity of the building and that there's an ability to respond to any emergencies that might occur.
The Crossroads Hotel, which is managed by Atrium Hospitality Services, said the hotel “has temporarily suspending services and is not open to the public.”
As such, 151 employees have been temporarily laid off as of March 22. The duration of that temporary layoff is unknown, they said in their release.
Only four individuals remain employed there.
