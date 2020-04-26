KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports new cases of the coronavirus on Sunday.

The department said the state now has 6,997 confirmed cases with 274 deaths.

St. Louis County has the most cases with 2,794, Kansas City has recorded 493 and Jackson County has 307.

The DHSS does not provide information on how many tests were negative.

The most positive cases are in the age range of 55-59 years old.

3,777 cases are female and 3,150 are male with 70 cases being unknown.

On Saturday, there were a total of 6,826 confirmed cases with 273 deaths.

For further details, head to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.