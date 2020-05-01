ST. JOSEPH, MO (KCTV) – Just under 300 Triumph Foods employees have tested positive for COVID-19.
The Department of Health & Senior Services said on Friday that at least 167 additional Triumph Foods staff have tested positive for the virus. They were not showing symptoms.
According to the DHSS, that means a total of 295 employees now have laboratory-confirmed COVID-19.
Prior to this week, Triumph Foods had a total of 46 employees test positive for coronavirus. So, on Monday, “comprehensive testing” of asymptomatic employees began. Of the 707 employees tested, 92 had their results come back positive.
The 167 new cases are among the 916 employees who were tested on Tuesday.
On Wednesday and Thursday, samples were taken from an additional 709 employees. The DHSS said that brought the total tested to more than 2,300.
“We continue to work closely with our partners to monitor this situation,” said Dr. Randall Williams, Director of DHSS. “Many thanks to the employees for the important work that they do and for their willingness to be tested and to follow our guidance which will prevent further spread of this virus.”
As a note, cases are counted by county according to where the infected person lives, not where their employer is or where they were tested. Therefore, not all of these Triumph Foods cases will be included under Buchanan County’s total case count.
