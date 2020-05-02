FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) – The Kansas Department of Health and Environment reports new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday.

The department said the state now has 4,746 confirmed cases with 131 deaths.

Wyandotte County has the most cases with 755, Johnson County has recorded 486 and Sedgwick County has 391.

There have been 30,196 negative tests conducted at KDHE and private labs.

2,163 cases are female and 2,526 are male and 57 unknown.

On Friday, there were a total of 3,491 cases with 124 deaths.