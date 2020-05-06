KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The department said the state now has 9,102 confirmed cases with 396 deaths.

St. Louis County has the most cases with 3,539, Kansas City has recorded 706 and Jackson County has 362.

The DHSS does not provide information on how many tests were negative.

The most positive cases are in the age range of 55-59 years old.

4,869 cases are female and 4,160 are male with 73 cases being unknown.

On Tuesday, there were a total of 8,916 confirmed cases with 377 deaths.

For further details, head to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services website.