KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reports new cases of the coronavirus on Wednesday.

The department said the state now has 6,137 confirmed cases with 208 deaths.

St. Louis County has the most cases with 2,436, Kansas City has recorded 448 and Jackson County has 288.

The DHSS does not provide information on how many tests were negative.

The most positive cases are in the age range of 55-59 years old.

3,305 cases are female and 2,760 are male with 72 cases being unknown.

On Tuesday, there were a total of 5,941 confirmed cases with 189 deaths.

